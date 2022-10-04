Aeternity (AE) Price Tops $0.0807 on Major Exchanges

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last week, Aeternity has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Aeternity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0807 or 0.00000397 BTC on exchanges. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $30.75 million and approximately $739,737.00 worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ã†ternity (AE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000396 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CheeseSwap (CHEESE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EXMR FDN (EXMR) traded 44.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EVOS (EVOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dash Diamond (DASHD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cheese (CHEESE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 396,262,884 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com.

Aeternity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles.The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

