Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Holdings Reduced by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,422,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the first quarter worth approximately $158,782,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 6,290.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,255,488 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 62.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after buying an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in Aflac by 18.8% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,902,000 after buying an additional 799,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Insider Activity at Aflac

Aflac Stock Up 3.0 %

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,972 shares of company stock worth $2,322,363. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AFL stock opened at $57.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.32. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

