Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,972 shares of company stock valued at $2,322,363 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aflac

Aflac Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Aflac by 120.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 96.8% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 8,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $57.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.32. Aflac has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Aflac’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aflac will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

