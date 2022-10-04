Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Position Lessened by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,332 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $38,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 7,201.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 124,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 122,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $60,000.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of A opened at $126.38 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $165.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on A. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen raised their price target on Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

