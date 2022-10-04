Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Short Interest Down 8.5% in September

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,500 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the August 31st total of 350,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Agilysys Stock Performance
AGYS stock opened at $54.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.48. Agilysys has a fifty-two week low of $31.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 247.83 and a beta of 0.99.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Agilysys had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $47.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Agilysys by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 80,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its stake in Agilysys by 53.2% during the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 107,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 37,485 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in Agilysys by 16.5% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Agilysys by 97.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 31,349 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AGYS shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.
Agilysys Company Profile
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.
