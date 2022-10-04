Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Short Interest Down 8.5% in September

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,500 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the August 31st total of 350,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Agilysys Stock Performance

AGYS stock opened at $54.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.48. Agilysys has a fifty-two week low of $31.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 247.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Agilysys had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $47.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,401.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Agilysys by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 80,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its stake in Agilysys by 53.2% during the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 107,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 37,485 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in Agilysys by 16.5% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Agilysys by 97.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 31,349 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AGYS shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

Featured Articles

