AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Short Interest Down 8.3% in September

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,310,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the August 31st total of 18,870,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 36,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 409,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 31,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 760.6% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 91,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 105,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.18.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.75 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.8%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -75.39%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

