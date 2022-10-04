AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $9.00. The stock traded as low as $8.10 and last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 88145 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AGNC Investment by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,592,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,465,000 after buying an additional 176,213 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in AGNC Investment by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,052,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,004,000 after buying an additional 1,346,753 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,583,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,741,000 after buying an additional 610,400 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its position in AGNC Investment by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 4,251,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,065,000 after buying an additional 237,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AGNC Investment by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,819,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,032,000 after buying an additional 359,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.18.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.75 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.8%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.39%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

