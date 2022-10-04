AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

AgroFresh Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGFS opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. AgroFresh Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.74. The stock has a market cap of $80.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions ( NASDAQ:AGFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.06). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $25.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGFS. State Street Corp raised its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 38.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 8,113 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 30.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 22,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

