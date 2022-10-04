AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.21.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIBRF. Berenberg Bank upgraded AIB Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AIB Group from €3.50 ($3.57) to €3.70 ($3.78) in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded AIB Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €3.60 ($3.67) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on AIB Group from €2.67 ($2.72) to €2.80 ($2.86) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AIB Group from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.20 ($3.27) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get AIB Group alerts:

AIB Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of AIBRF stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. AIB Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25.

About AIB Group

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AIB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.