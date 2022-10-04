Aion Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.22 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0389 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $19.87 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.34 or 0.00297152 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00130309 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00064473 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00039043 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000419 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 510,857,209 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is aion.theoan.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

