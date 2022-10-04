AIOZ Network (AIOZ) Price Reaches $0.0501 on Top Exchanges

AIOZ Network (AIOZ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 4th. One AIOZ Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0501 or 0.00000248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AIOZ Network has traded down 3% against the dollar. AIOZ Network has a total market capitalization of $50.10 million and $270,589.00 worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000495 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010698 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
AIOZ Network Coin Profile
AIOZ Network’s launch date was April 1st, 2021. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 666,934,805 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. AIOZ Network’s official website is aioz.network.
Buying and Selling AIOZ Network
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIOZ Network directly using US dollars.
