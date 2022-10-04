Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Air T from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.
Air T Trading Up 14.2 %
Shares of Air T stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.34. Air T has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $32.99. The company has a market capitalization of $56.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Air T worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Air T Company Profile
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Air T (AIRT)
- Here’s What Makes Amazon a Sum-of-All-Parts Commerce Juggernaut
- FedEx Will Deliver Better News in 2023
- Here’s What a Strong US Dollar Means for Your Stocks
- The Institutions Bought CarMax In Q3, Now It’s Cheaper
- 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.