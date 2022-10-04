Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Air T from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of Air T stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.34. Air T has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $32.99. The company has a market capitalization of $56.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

In other Air T news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot acquired 1,991 shares of Air T stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,860.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at $203,763. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond E. Cabillot acquired 5,000 shares of Air T stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $87,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,146 shares in the company, valued at $142,880.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,793 shares of company stock worth $130,831. 62.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Air T worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services.

