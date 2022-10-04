AirCoin (AIR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $83,026.00

AirCoin (AIR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 4th. One AirCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AirCoin has traded up 20.4% against the dollar. AirCoin has a total market cap of $5.51 million and $83,026.00 worth of AirCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004973 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,100.85 or 0.99982818 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006984 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004623 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00050746 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009950 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005348 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00063845 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00078054 BTC.

AirCoin (CRYPTO:AIR) is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2021. AirCoin’s total supply is 443,100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,000,000,000,000 coins. AirCoin’s official Twitter account is @airtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “AirFox is a B2B platform that provides advertisers and lenders with more affordable mobile data. AirFox leverages the Ethereum blockchain as a digital ledger for the users' mobile phone data (behavior, personal information, user lifetime value, and opt-in advertisements), allowing the creation of a user score system that will determine if the user is a trustable credit recipient. Moreover, their applications (AirFox Browser and AirFox Recharge app) will allow the consumption of mobile internet (which is typically inflated mainly due to ads and trackers) to be reduced and enables users to receive micro-loans taking into account their telco data, wireless billing, device usage, web-sites browsed, applications used and AirFox, apps’ internal behavior in order to create a credit score AirToken (AIR) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token that works as the currency in the platform, allowing AirFox to give micro-loans. The token also allows the advertisers to buy data directly. Furthermore, it will also be used as a reward system for token holders, allowing them to keep a portion of the advertising revenue generated by the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AirCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

