Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Short Interest Up 13.2% in September

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,600 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the August 31st total of 126,800 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Get Airgain alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airgain

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Airgain by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airgain by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 165,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airgain by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 281,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Airgain by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Airgain by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.98. Airgain has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $12.65.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Airgain had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $19.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airgain

(Get Rating)

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.