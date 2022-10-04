AirSwap (AST) Market Cap Hits $55.91 Million

AirSwap (AST) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One AirSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AirSwap has a market capitalization of $55.91 million and $5.30 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AirSwap has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About AirSwap

AirSwap’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap.

AirSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain.AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

