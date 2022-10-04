Akroma (AKA) Price Down 30.4% This Week

Akroma (AKA) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last week, Akroma has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Akroma has a market capitalization of $15,494.06 and approximately $24.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Akroma

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma.

Akroma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

