Akropolis Delphi Trading Down 4.9% Over Last Week (ADEL)

Akropolis Delphi (ADEL) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. In the last seven days, Akropolis Delphi has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Akropolis Delphi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Akropolis Delphi has a total market cap of $118,740.00 and approximately $22,548.00 worth of Akropolis Delphi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Akropolis Delphi

Akropolis Delphi was first traded on September 1st, 2020. Akropolis Delphi’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Akropolis Delphi’s official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Akropolis Delphi’s official website is delphi.akropolis.io. Akropolis Delphi’s official message board is medium.com/akropolis.

Buying and Selling Akropolis Delphi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADEL is A Non-Sale Product Governance Token for Delphi, a DeFi yield farming aggregator developed by Akropolis.Delphi offers synthetic savings and high yield “accounts”. ADEL can only be earnt through liquidity provision of stablecoins, AKRO and other selected tokens and active governance participation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis Delphi directly using US dollars.

