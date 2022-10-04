Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Increased to $305.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $270.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.00.

Albemarle Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $273.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $269.93 and a 200 day moving average of $237.06. The company has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 123.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $169.93 and a 12-month high of $308.24.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 21.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

