Alchemist (MIST) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $140,309.00

Alchemist (MIST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Alchemist has a total market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $140,309.00 worth of Alchemist was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alchemist has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. One Alchemist coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.06 or 0.00010243 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004973 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,100.85 or 0.99982818 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006984 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004623 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00050746 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009950 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005348 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00063845 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00078054 BTC.

Alchemist Profile

Alchemist (CRYPTO:MIST) is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2021. Alchemist’s total supply is 1,138,093 coins. Alchemist’s official Twitter account is @_alchemistcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Alchemist

According to CryptoCompare, “Mist is an open-world, Action Role Playing Game with a dynamic combat style that is unique in the world of MMOs. Collect NFTs, battle epic monsters, and explore infinite immersive environments in this blockchain-based NFT Action RPG. You can collect NFTs, battle epic monsters, and explore immersive environments in this blockchain-based NFT Action RPG built on the Mist NFT Framework.The game universe connects to the MIST native token as the in-game currency, allowing you to farm and stake tokens to earn in- and out- of game rewards. Telegram | Discord | YouTube | Medium Whitepaper “

