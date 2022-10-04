Algoma Steel Group Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Algoma Steel Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 28th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Algoma Steel Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.18 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Algoma Steel Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Algoma Steel Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on ASTL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Algoma Steel Group from C$14.00 to C$11.25 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTL opened at $6.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Algoma Steel Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.41. The stock has a market cap of $965.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $731.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.38 million. Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 83.33%.

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.21%.

Institutional Trading of Algoma Steel Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Littlejohn & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 3,058,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,465,000 after acquiring an additional 131,829 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,399,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $15,526,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,334,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 30,702 shares during the period. Finally, Highline Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,308,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,724,000 after purchasing an additional 218,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

About Algoma Steel Group

(Get Rating)

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.