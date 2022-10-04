Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report released on Monday, October 3rd. Desjardins analyst B. Stadler anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the year. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.83.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.
