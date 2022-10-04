Algorand Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $516.03 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001755 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and $516.03 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Algorand has traded 25% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00085638 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00063934 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00030410 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00017843 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007842 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000258 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,272,675,930 coins and its circulating supply is 7,015,127,679 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

