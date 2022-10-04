Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Position Decreased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA stock opened at $80.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $213.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.61. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $182.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. HSBC lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.24.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

