AlinX Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $282,818.00 (ALIX)

AlinX (ALIX) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 4th. AlinX has a total market capitalization of $282,818.00 and approximately $1.98 million worth of AlinX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AlinX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AlinX has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AlinX alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About AlinX

AlinX’s launch date was August 15th, 2021. AlinX’s total supply is 489,999,941 coins. AlinX’s official website is alinx.io. AlinX’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AlinX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AlinX.io is a play and earn platform built by incorporating NFT into games on the BSC ecosystem. Here players can find a lot of games with various genres to get entertainment in their spare time and most especially, be able to earn an extra part of their income by owning themselves with high-value NFTs. Besides, with the Heroes Training (NFT Farming) feature, players will get passive income from the NFTs that players own without having to sell them.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AlinX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AlinX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AlinX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AlinX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AlinX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.