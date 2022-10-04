Alium Finance (ALM) Price Reaches $0.0069 on Top Exchanges

Alium Finance (ALM) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Alium Finance has a total market cap of $22,639.93 and approximately $57,872.00 worth of Alium Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alium Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Alium Finance has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010737 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Alium Finance Coin Profile
Alium Finance’s total supply is 220,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,285,000 coins. Alium Finance’s official Twitter account is @aliumswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Alium Finance Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Alium Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alium Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.