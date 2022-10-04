Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the August 31st total of 923,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Alkami Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALKT. Long Path Partners Fund LP bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,297,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth $7,665,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the first quarter valued at $3,062,000. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the first quarter valued at about $2,411,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,841,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,662,000 after buying an additional 92,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Alkami Technology Price Performance

Shares of ALKT opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.67. Alkami Technology has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 0.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.72% and a negative net margin of 32.79%. The firm had revenue of $50.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alkami Technology will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alkami Technology from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.