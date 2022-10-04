Alkimi ($ADS) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Alkimi ($ADS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One Alkimi coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alkimi has a market capitalization of $11.65 million and $334,815.00 worth of Alkimi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alkimi has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010747 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Alkimi

Alkimi’s official Twitter account is @AlkimiExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

