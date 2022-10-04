Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.50.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.
Allegro MicroSystems Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of ALGM stock opened at $22.56 on Thursday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.89. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 1.62.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 3,469.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 145.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
