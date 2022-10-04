Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $22.56 on Thursday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.89. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $217.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.63 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 3,469.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 145.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

About Allegro MicroSystems

(Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.