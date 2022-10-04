Alliance Fan Token (ALL) Hits Market Capitalization of $379,054.40

Alliance Fan Token (ALL) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. During the last week, Alliance Fan Token has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. One Alliance Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001899 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alliance Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $379,054.40 and $64,954.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010810 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alliance Fan Token Coin Profile

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins. Alliance Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alliance Fan Token Coin Trading

