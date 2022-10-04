Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,301,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,318 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,148 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 16.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,965,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,107,000 after acquiring an additional 993,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,743,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,876,000 after acquiring an additional 85,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ LNT opened at $54.33 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $52.81 and a 12 month high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.44.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.