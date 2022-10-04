Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) Short Interest Update

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,600 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the August 31st total of 160,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Allied Esports Entertainment Stock Performance

AESE opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.10 million, a P/E ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.43.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allied Esports Entertainment had a net margin of 840.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Allied Esports Entertainment by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Allied Esports Entertainment by 712.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 406,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 356,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 43,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. The Poker, Gaming & Entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, and online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

