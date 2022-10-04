AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Stock Price Down 4.7% Following Insider Selling

Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) dropped 4.7% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $7.47 and last traded at $7.52. Approximately 5,155 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 887,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

Specifically, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $129,397.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 386,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,812.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Hallal sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $2,940,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 720,965 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,092.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $129,397.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 386,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 425,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,804. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALVR. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on AlloVir from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AlloVir from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th.

AlloVir Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.82. The company has a market cap of $718.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.78.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts predict that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AlloVir

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALVR. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,138,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 466,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 763,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 165,711 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 785,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 21,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

Further Reading

