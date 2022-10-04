Ally Direct Token (DRCT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9,793.00

Ally Direct Token (DRCT) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One Ally Direct Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ally Direct Token has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ally Direct Token has a total market cap of $712,653.54 and approximately $9,793.00 worth of Ally Direct Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ally Direct Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,084.76 or 0.99993125 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007021 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00051818 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009959 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005354 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00063852 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00078243 BTC.

Ally Direct Token Coin Profile

Ally Direct Token is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2021. Ally Direct Token’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 362,659,175 coins. Ally Direct Token’s official Twitter account is @orderally.

Ally Direct Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally empowers businesses and delivery drivers with a full suite of software tools to help them run operations, own their customer relationships and grow their businesses. The DRCT Token serves as the financial backbone of the Ally ecosystem, governed by standard protocols to ensure transparency at every stage. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ally Direct Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ally Direct Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ally Direct Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ally Direct Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ally Direct Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.