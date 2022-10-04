Aloha (ALOHA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $211,292.00

Aloha (ALOHA) traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 4th. Aloha has a market cap of $211,292.00 and $11,684.00 worth of Aloha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aloha coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aloha has traded down 78.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010743 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Aloha

Aloha’s genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Aloha’s total supply is 98,790,938 coins. Aloha’s official Twitter account is @AlohaDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aloha is alohadefi.io.

Aloha Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aloha is a decentralized peer-to-peer mobile WiFi hotspot. Users can earn crypto and NFTs by sharing WiFi. Stakers earn governance rights and a share of the profit. Aloha monetises unused data, allowing smartphones via the Aloha app, the opportunity to share some of that data by sharing wifi & data in exchange for payment in loyalty tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aloha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aloha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aloha using one of the exchanges listed above.

