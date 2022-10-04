Alpaca Finance 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.05 Million (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001476 BTC on major exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a total market cap of $54.18 million and $3.05 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010711 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpaca Finance launched on February 26th, 2021. Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 180,240,375 coins. The official website for Alpaca Finance is www.alpacafinance.org. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position.”

