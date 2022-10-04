Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 876 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

VHT stock opened at $227.88 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.21 and a 200-day moving average of $240.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

