Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys 82 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 208.7% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $934,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 187,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,150,000 after purchasing an additional 72,849 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $272.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.13.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $234.52 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.59 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.34.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

