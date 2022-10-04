Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,081,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,066,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,309 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 75,780,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,878 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 65,871,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,933,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on PM shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.89.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM opened at $85.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.29%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

