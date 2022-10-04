Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $242,000 Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 6.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,345,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,729,000 after buying an additional 996,378 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Airbnb by 23.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,359 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 30.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,742 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,635,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,664,000 after purchasing an additional 71,910 shares in the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $105.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.38 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.58. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $212.58.

Insider Activity

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,148 shares in the company, valued at $21,768,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.98, for a total transaction of $106,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $633,321.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,768,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 842,779 shares of company stock worth $96,207,863. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.57.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

