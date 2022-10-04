Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $274,000 Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,778 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,229,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CRWD. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,144,131.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,114 shares of company stock valued at $20,787,583. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $169.31 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.60.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

