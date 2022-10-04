Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Sky Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $860,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 475,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 176,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vistra by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,678,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,273,000 after purchasing an additional 567,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul M. Barbas bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.90 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,055.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $1,533,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,138.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.90 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,055.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vistra from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Shares of VST opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.31. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were paid a $0.184 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 20th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.25%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

