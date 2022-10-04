Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB opened at $102.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.95 and a 200-day moving average of $106.73. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $116.69.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

