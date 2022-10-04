Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 1,268 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SHY stock opened at $81.28 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.17 and a 200-day moving average of $82.68.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

