Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 560 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLAB. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Mesa Laboratories Stock Performance

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $144.02 on Tuesday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.11 and a 52 week high of $333.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.07.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($1.05). Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $50.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -213.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director Evan Guillemin sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total transaction of $724,075.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,643,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.