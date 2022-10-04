Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Takes $60,000 Position in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WULF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 5,028.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,248,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,538 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 4th quarter worth about $11,926,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 45,630.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 380,102 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 1st quarter worth about $2,178,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.98% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WULF opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. TeraWulf Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $43.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TeraWulf ( NASDAQ:WULF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $19.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

About TeraWulf

(Get Rating)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites. The company operates two bitcoin mining facility sites located in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc is based in Easton, Maryland.

Further Reading

