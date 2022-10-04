Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Takes Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,960 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Western Financial Corporation lifted its stake in Fortinet by 352.6% during the second quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 9,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 289.7% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 13,140 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 409.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 409.0% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $74.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.96. The company has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 62.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 128.66%. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.96.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

