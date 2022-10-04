Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

Shares of ALPA opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth $534,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at $154,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III by 16.4% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses to source, acquire, and manage a business in the healthcare industry in the United States.

