Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Up 16.7% in September

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Alps Alpine Stock Up 1.2 %
APELY opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alps Alpine has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.11.
Alps Alpine Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alps Alpine (APELY)
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
- 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
- China-Based EV Maker BYD Set For Big European, Japanese Expansion
- Is Illumina Still the Gamechanger in Genomics Sequencing?
- Here’s What Makes Amazon a Sum-of-All-Parts Commerce Juggernaut
Receive News & Ratings for Alps Alpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alps Alpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.