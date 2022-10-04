Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Up 16.7% in September

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Alps Alpine Stock Up 1.2 %

APELY opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alps Alpine has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Alps Alpine alerts:

Alps Alpine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components. The Automotive Infotainment segment develops, manufactures, and markets audio, information, and communication equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Alps Alpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alps Alpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.