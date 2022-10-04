Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.95.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATUS. New Street Research raised shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $5.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14. Altice USA has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $20.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 112.67%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $315,284.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,323,925 shares in the company, valued at $13,226,010.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 52.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altice USA

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Altice USA by 35.0% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,554,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146,366 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,330,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Altice USA by 970.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,522,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,677 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Altice USA by 50.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,968,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,506 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Altice USA by 11.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,253,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.