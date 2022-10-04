Altium Wealth Management LLC Buys 13,726 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,106 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,726 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,957,133,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 58,318,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,149,886,000 after purchasing an additional 15,584,492 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter worth $185,285,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 3,111.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,564,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,553,000 after purchasing an additional 9,266,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 143,533,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,804,644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UBS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 15 to CHF 14 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 22 to CHF 22.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.23.

UBS stock opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.92. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

